Adviser Says McCain Helped Create The BlackBerry

MIAMI (AP) - Al Gore may lay claim to the Internet, but John

McCain may have a high-tech achievement of his own.

A top McCain policy adviser says the Republican presidential

nominee helped create the BlackBerry.

Waving his BlackBerry personal digital assistant, Douglas

Holtz-Eakin told reporters, "You're looking at the miracle that

John McCain helped create."

McCain has acknowledged that he doesn't know how to use a

computer and can't send e-mail -- one of the primary functions of a

Blackberry.

Holtz-Eakin claims McCain's service on and leadership of the

Senate Commerce Committee put him at the intersection of a number

of economic interests, including the telecommunications industry.

The argument is similar to one advanced by Gore. The 2000

Democratic presidential nominee once boasted about "taking the

initiative to create the Internet" through technological and

educational policies.

