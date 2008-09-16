Hearing Begins for UW Student Being Held in Connection to Murder

LONDON, England. - A judge in Italy has begun a hearing to decide whether an American Student from Seattle, Amanda Knox, will be tried for murder. Knox was arrested with her boyfriend and another man in 2007 after her British roommate was fatally stabbed.

British student, Meredith Kercher, had been stabbed in the throat. Prosecutors say she was resisting a vicious sex attack.

Knox, her Italian boyfriend, and a third man, all pleading innocent, were arrested in connection to the murder.

What exactly happened that night in November and the motive for the murder is still unknown. The judge has until the end of October to rule on whether Amanda Knox will be tried for murder.