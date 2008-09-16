Seahawks Go Shopping For More Receivers Posted: Tuesday, September 16, 2008 12:16 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, September 16, 2008 12:16 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Coach Mike Holmgren says the Seattle

Seahawks are in the market for receivers. Yesterday the Seahawks

learned that Logan Payne will be out for the season and Seneca

Wallace for as long as a month. They join Bobby Engram, Nate

Burleson and Ben Obomanu on the injured list. Holmgren said

yesterday his top priority is to sign or possibly make a trade to

get more receivers before Sunday's game against the St. Louis Rams.

One possibility might be a former Seattle player, Koren Robinson,

an unsigned free agent waiting for a call from his home in Raleigh,

North Carolina. Last week, Holmgren said he'd welcome bringing back

Robinson who was the Seahawks top draft pick in 2001, but he

apparently was overruled by Seahawks president Tim Ruskell.

Robinson was released after the 2004 season because of problems

with alcohol.

