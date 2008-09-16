Seahawks Go Shopping For More Receivers

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Coach Mike Holmgren says the Seattle
Seahawks are in the market for receivers. Yesterday the Seahawks
learned that Logan Payne will be out for the season and Seneca
Wallace for as long as a month. They join Bobby Engram, Nate
Burleson and Ben Obomanu on the injured list. Holmgren said
yesterday his top priority is to sign or possibly make a trade to
get more receivers before Sunday's game against the St. Louis Rams.
One possibility might be a former Seattle player, Koren Robinson,
an unsigned free agent waiting for a call from his home in Raleigh,
North Carolina. Last week, Holmgren said he'd welcome bringing back
Robinson who was the Seahawks top draft pick in 2001, but he
apparently was overruled by Seahawks president Tim Ruskell.
Robinson was released after the 2004 season because of problems
with alcohol.
