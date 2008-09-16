At 0-3, Washington Arrives At Much-Needed Week Off After Rough Start Posted: Tuesday, September 16, 2008 12:20 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, September 16, 2008 12:20 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) - To no one's surprise, the Washington Huskies have

arrived at their first bye week with a 0-3 record. Even though they

opened against three ranked teams, though, the margin of the

Huskies' drubbing in two of those games was somewhat surprising,

and many fans now wonder if the program is regressing. The Huskies'

second blowout loss was 55 to 14 by second-ranked Oklahoma on

national television Saturday night. That only turned up the heat

coach Tyrone Willingham has been feeling since before the start of

the season. Even so, Willingham says playing some of the best teams

in the country should help the players to grow and the team to

improve. He says the team needs to improve in all areas but

especially on defense.

