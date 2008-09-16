At 0-3, Washington Arrives At Much-Needed Week Off After Rough Start

SEATTLE (AP) - To no one's surprise, the Washington Huskies have
arrived at their first bye week with a 0-3 record. Even though they
opened against three ranked teams, though, the margin of the
Huskies' drubbing in two of those games was somewhat surprising,
and many fans now wonder if the program is regressing. The Huskies'
second blowout loss was 55 to 14 by second-ranked Oklahoma on
national television Saturday night. That only turned up the heat
coach Tyrone Willingham has been feeling since before the start of
the season. Even so, Willingham says playing some of the best teams
in the country should help the players to grow and the team to
improve. He says the team needs to improve in all areas but
especially on defense.
