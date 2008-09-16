High Surveillance at the Toyota Center

KENNEWICK, Wash. - If you plan on going to a Tri-City Americans game over the next 6 weeks, be prepared to be under surveillance by the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS along with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory will be testing explosives detection systems at the Toyota Center.

They've installed high tech cameras, sensors, and radar detection systems to look for possible bombs. The goal is to find out how the technology will perform in dense crowds to prevent a terrorist attack.

"We'll attempt to screen the public at six Tri-City Americans games. As a result of each deployment, we'll hope to learn more and refine how we operate the sensors," said Nick Lombardo, PNNL Project Manager.

Anyone entering the Toyota Center at the main entrance on the Northwest side could receive a security inspection.

The pilot project begins on September 26th and will end at the end of October.