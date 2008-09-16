State Superintendent Candidate Campaigns in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wa.- The man running against incumbent Terry Bergeson for State Superintendent is campaigning Yakima.

Randy Dorn stopped by the KNDO studios this afternoon.

He's a former elementary principal and says improving education and changing the WASL system are some of his top priorities.

"The first thing we're gonna do is we're gonna replace the wasl... We're gonna make it shorter...we're gonna make it diagnostic and its gonna be used as a tool for students, teachers, and parents to improve their students education," said Superintendent Candidate Randy Dorn.

In the primary, Bergeson lead with 39 percent of the votes cast and Dorn picked up 34 percent.