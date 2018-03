YAKIMA, Wa.- Yakima transit is proposing to raise their prices to keep up with gas costs.

The monthly fare would go from $17 to $20 per month.

They're also looking at raising adult fares to 75 cents, students to 50 cents and senior citizens to 35 cents.

The proposal will be discussed at a public hearing tonight at city hall. If passed, the new prices will go into effect starting in January.