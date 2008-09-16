Walla Walla Man Charged with First-Degree Manslaughter

WALLA WALLA, Wash.-- On Monday morning, Robert Nelson was charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection to the shooting death of Kenneth Brooks.

Police say Brook's body was found on a chair with a bullet wound to the neck where two men had been camping.

Nelson says both men had been drinking that night and shooting a gun. Early Saturday morning Nelson says he found himself at home covered in blood. Afraid something had happened, he called police.

An autopsy that was performed Monday confirms Brooks died of the bullet wound. Prosecutors filed the first-degree murder charge because they don't believe Nelson pre-meditated the killing of Brooks.

If convicted as charged, Nelson could face between six-and-a-half and eight-and-a-half years in prison. He is being held on $150,000 bail.