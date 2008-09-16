Software Cuts State Troopers Ticket Writing Time in Half

KENNEWICK, Wash-- More State Troopers are injured by car accidents while writing tickets than any other cause, but some new software is helping make traffic stops safer for troopers.



It's called the Sector Program and it cuts a troopers ticket writing time in half and saves a lot of tax payer dollars.



When a speeder gets pulled over it can be very dangerous for the trooper standing on the side of the highway, but thanks to new technology your next ticket won't take long to process and keeps police safer.

"On your registration license there is a bar code so I will go and scan the registration just like a scanner at the grocery store or anywhere else," said Doug Lux, WA State Trooper.



Next they scan your license and instantly all your information comes up on the computer, they print out your ticket and send a notice to court.

"We can scan people's license and registration right there and then go back and do the report and it's less time for us to be out there in the middle of the road," said Lux.

Getting Sector Software was not easy, it is very expensive, and can be complicated to use at first.



"I'm really thankful to finally get this equipment over here it will save some lives, it will make things quicker and safer and it's a very reliable system," said Sgt. Zach Elmore, WA State Patrol.



Eventually all Washington State Troopers will have Sector in there patrol cars and hopefully this will prevent future trooper injuries.

Funds for Sector were raised through a partnership with the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Soon all 680 state troopers will have this technology. The Richland Police Department hopes to have sector by 2009.