Young Woman Missing For Three Months. Police Put Her Search on Hold

PASCO, Wash.-- After almost three months missing, Pasco police say they're done searching for Tiairra Garcia.

Police have followed a number of leads and still haven't found her body. They've looked in several vacant fields in Pasco.

Verla Spencer lives just East of one of them. She's one of four people who were arrested and charged in connection with the kidnapping of Tiairra Garcia.

Police say they've searched from North Franklin County all the way to the Yakima Valley, and also along the Columbia River. Garcia went missing on June 22nd.

Police say at one point they had about 20 to 30 people searching on foot, and other times they had a handful searching by plane.

"We've utilized airplanes and at one point we used a helicopter and a 4 wheel quad runner to search the wide open areas along the snake river," said Captain Jim Raymond, with the Pasco Police Department.

Even though some of the suspects were arrested in Arizona, and Wisconsin. Pasco police say they think the young woman's body is most likely somewhere in the Tri-Cities area.

Although the search for her body is at a standstill, the investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone to call with more information.