FLW Bass Tournament in Tri-Cities For the Second Year

RICHLAND, Wash.-- It's round two for the annual FLW Bass Tournament. While anglers are casting and reeling in, the Tri-Cities economy is also in for a boost.

Last year FLW brought in a whopping $350,000.

"Gasoline to get the boats around, hotels, retail," said Janice Heitschmidt, Director of Sports Sales for the Tri-Cities Visitor and Convention Bureau.

But the Tri-Cities Visitor and Convention Bureau says it's not just the people coming to the event. In November the tournament will be aired in a Fox Sports Network, in 177 countries.

"Being showcased as a major fishery in the world, and also really showing out Tri-Cities community," said Heitschmidt.

Registration was the first step for these anglers. Some local and some from all over the world.

"California, Nevada, Utah, last year we had some from Japan," said Heitschmidt.

And the Japanese are back again this year. These two came from all the way from Tokyo.

"I have a bass boat, my boat is in Los Angeles. From Los Angeles to here, driving 20 hours, ha ha," said Kazuki Kodoma, a Japanese fisherman.

With a $1 million dollar purse at stake, they're hoping to reel in the big one!

"We hope to get big check," said Kodoma.

But some of the veterans say they're not in it for the money.

"You're going out there, you're fishing against the fish, you're not worried about the other competition, just trying to catch the best badge of fish, you can catch that day," said R.J. Bennett.