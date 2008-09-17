Starved Dog With Two Puppies Found Wandering Streets Near Prosser

PROSSER, Wash. - A black lab mix found wandering the streets near Prosser was lucky to be alive Tuesday night.

Autumn was found starving wandering the streets with her two puppies on September 4th. She weighed just 43 pounds and her bones could be seen coming through her skin. Her eyes were also sunk in and she was severely emaciated.

Even with after 12 days of eating Autumn still looked very thin, but it was a vast improvement from her original condition.

Foster Mother Yvette Fitzjarrald said, "I had never seen anything like it. She was so underweight. She really looked like a skeleton. She'd lost all of her body fat and had begun to lose muscle. It was bad."

Fitzjarrald said she sees it all too often when people just abandon their pets on the side of the road.

Rescuers think Autumn was days away from dying.

Now they are looking for a home for her and her two cute puppies.

Fitzjarrald has a number of puppies and dogs up for adoption.

email: AlphaMom33@aol.com or visit www.apawup.petfinder.com