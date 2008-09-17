New Website Makes it Easy toTour the Washington State Capitol Online

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- The Governor's office teams up with the Department of General Administration and other elected officials to make it easier to tour the Washington State Capitol.

You can take a virtual, online tour of the state capitol building from the comfort of your own desk. Now you don't have to spend lots of gas money driving to Olympia, you can just hop on the web and see everything from the outside of the building, to the statues and artwork, and inside the Senate and House chambers.

It's also a great educational tool. There are even teacher's resources on the website, so that kids can learn about how the legislature works.

The pictures on the site are very impressive. They show details of every room, and has explanations of each detail in every room.

And did you ever wonder how tall the capitol building is? You can find that out on the website also. Just head back to our main page and click on-air links.