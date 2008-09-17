Woman Living with Down Syndrome Inspires Tri-Cities Families

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Down Syndrome Association of the Mid-Columbia had a very special guest Tuesday night. It was someone living with Down syndrome who has overcome the odds.



The special guest was Karen Gaffney. She was diagnosed with Down syndrome at birth, and that hasn't stopped her from getting a regular high school diploma, a degree from Portland Community College, and even swimming the English Channel in a relay race.

Many Tri-Cities families who have children with Down syndrome came out to hear Gaffney's inspirational story. She hopes she not only inspires others living with down syndrome, but changes everyone's mindset about it. Gaffney says, "I've changed all that data. I've changed their doubts. I have improved and inspired so many lives, spread my messages of being fully included in a regular classroom setting."

Gaffney says we can do anything if we put our hearts and minds to it. She is a great example of that philosophy and truly inspirational to everyone who hears her story.