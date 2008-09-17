Pro Angler Gives Tips to Local Tri-Cities Fisherman

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- The FLW Fishing Tournament starts first thing Wednesday morning, and Tuesday night professional angler Gary Dobyns gave some advise to serious fishers in the Tri-Cities.

Dobyns has been fishing for more than 27 years, and he went pro in 1999. Since then, he's won 39 Bass Boats and $2-million in prize money. Dobyns says his strategy is to fish shallow and fast, but he says it also has to do with luck. Dobyns explains, "There is a luck factor, but, you know, being a professional angler when you do it that long, you really increase your odds of getting lucky. You know what baits to throw, when, and where. So there is a lot of skill to it but there's still a luck factor. Luck beats skills, I promise you."

The winner of the FLW tournament gets $125,000 dollars and will be announced Saturday afternoon.