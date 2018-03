PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Police Department was called by detectives in Flathead County, Montana looking for a man suspected of sexual assault.

They were looking for 85-year-old Wayne Arthur Chabot.

Pasco Police said he is wanted for a felony sex assault involving a minor.

Montana Police believed he was staying with relatives on Saddle Creek Lane in Pasco.

Pasco Detectives went there and took him into custody.

Tuesday night Chabot was in Franklin County Jail.