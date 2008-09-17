Washington Unemployment Rate Hits 6%

YAKIMA, Wash. -- For the first time in almost four year, the unemployment rate in Washington has reached 6%.

The rate is based on polls taken in August. The unemployment rate in August 2007 was only 4.5%.

The last time the state unemployment rate hit 6% was October 2004.

Officials at the Employment Security Department say it will be very difficult for people to find a job for at least the next six months. They estimate that around 200,000 people statewide are currently looking for work.

Here are the unemployment rates locally:

Yakima County - 8%

Benton County - 5.5%

Franklin County - 6%