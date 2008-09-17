McCain Divided Over $85 Billion Bailout For AIG Posted: Wednesday, September 17, 2008 11:23 AM EDT Updated: Wednesday, September 17, 2008 11:23 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

GUSTAVUS, Ohio (AP) - Republican presidential candidate John

McCain isn't saying whether he supports or rejects the government's

$85 billion bailout plan for the giant insurer AIG.

McCain told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday that he

didn't want to bail out American International Group Inc., the

nation's largest corporate insurer. Yet he said millions of people

whose finances were tied up in the company were in danger of having

their lives destroyed.

Before the bailout was announced, McCain had said flatly that he

would not support a bailout of AIG or any other company.

In his remarks to ABC, McCain blamed greed, excess and

corruption for AIG's problems. He also said that Congress and

federal regulators had paid no attention to the problem.



(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)