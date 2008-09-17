McCain Divided Over $85 Billion Bailout For AIG

GUSTAVUS, Ohio (AP) - Republican presidential candidate John
McCain isn't saying whether he supports or rejects the government's
$85 billion bailout plan for the giant insurer AIG.
McCain told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday that he
didn't want to bail out American International Group Inc., the
nation's largest corporate insurer. Yet he said millions of people
whose finances were tied up in the company were in danger of having
their lives destroyed.
Before the bailout was announced, McCain had said flatly that he
would not support a bailout of AIG or any other company.
In his remarks to ABC, McCain blamed greed, excess and
corruption for AIG's problems. He also said that Congress and
federal regulators had paid no attention to the problem.
