Fishing Season on Methow River Ending Early

YAKIMA, Wash. -- In an effort to protect an endangered species, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is closing the fishing season on the Methow River earlier than originally planned.

The river is a catch and release fishery, known for its good trout fishing. But the river also has wild steelhead which are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Wildlife officials said fishermen have already reached the limit of steelhead for the season, which was originally scheduled to end September 30th.

The last day to fish the Methow River is now September 18th.