Woodward New Athletic Director at Washington

By TIM BOOTH
AP Sports Writer
SEATTLE (AP) - Scott Woodward is the new athletic director at
Washington, ending a nine-month search to fill the position.
Woodward has held the position in an interim role since Todd
Turner resigned last December. Woodward also served as Washington's
vice president of external affairs since arriving at the school in
2004.
One of Woodward's first tasks will be determining the future of
football coach Tyrone Willingham, who is just 11-28 in his four
seasons at Washington. Woodward is also heading the push to
renovate Husky Stadium, now in its 89th season.
