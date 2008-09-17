Woodward New Athletic Director at Washington Posted: Wednesday, September 17, 2008 2:07 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, September 17, 2008 2:07 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) - Scott Woodward is the new athletic director at

Washington, ending a nine-month search to fill the position.

Woodward has held the position in an interim role since Todd

Turner resigned last December. Woodward also served as Washington's

vice president of external affairs since arriving at the school in

2004.

One of Woodward's first tasks will be determining the future of

football coach Tyrone Willingham, who is just 11-28 in his four

seasons at Washington. Woodward is also heading the push to

renovate Husky Stadium, now in its 89th season.



