Robinson To Play As Receiver And Kick Returner Posted: Wednesday, September 17, 2008 6:15 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, September 17, 2008 6:15 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Koren Robinson's return to the Seahawks

will begin immediately as both a wide receiver and a kick returner.

Coach Mike Holmgren says Robinson will play against St. Louis in

both roles. He hasn't played since January when he was with the

Packers.

The former Seahawk was signed yesterday to help out the

injury-depleted receiver position.

Holmgren also says newly signed receiver Keary (kerry) Colbert

will also see plenty of playing time at flanker in Sunday's game in

Seattle. Seattle traded a draft pick to Denver for Colbert.

