Robinson To Play As Receiver And Kick Returner

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Koren Robinson's return to the Seahawks
will begin immediately as both a wide receiver and a kick returner.
Coach Mike Holmgren says Robinson will play against St. Louis in
both roles. He hasn't played since January when he was with the
Packers.
The former Seahawk was signed yesterday to help out the
injury-depleted receiver position.
Holmgren also says newly signed receiver Keary (kerry) Colbert
will also see plenty of playing time at flanker in Sunday's game in
Seattle. Seattle traded a draft pick to Denver for Colbert.
