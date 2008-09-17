Trial postponed for Benton City teen charged with helping kill his mother

Kennewick, WASH - The trial of a teenager charged with helping to kill his mother in Benton City has been postponed until November third.

Sixteen-year-old Donald Schalchlin agreed to the delay this morning to give his lawyer, Norma Rodriguez, more time to investigate the case.

Shalchlin has been charged with one count of aggravated first-degree murder. Police say he handed a friend, 16-year-old Joshua tucker, two knives that Tucker used to kill his mother, 41-year-old Ellen ("Lori") Schalchlin. Moments earlier Tucker stabbed Schalchlin's younger sister, 13-year-old Elizabeth Schalchlin.

Tucker pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and is serving a prison term of nearly 41 years.