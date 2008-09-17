Terrace Heights Residents Might Considering Annexing their Neighborhood

YAKIMA, Wa.- Terrace Heights residents started a petition to see who's in favor of annexing the Terrace Heights area. The area is currently a part of Yakima Valley's Urban Growth Population, but not a part of the city of Yakima.

By proposing an annexation, the 9,000 people who live in Terrace Heights would be able to receive the city's services like Yakima Police, Yakima Transit and Yakima Fire response. They would also become part of the city's population.

"We're some what at a disadvantage...it would always be helpful if we had our population accounted for, it would make our area larger and it would attract more retail and perhaps business opportunities," said Bill Cook, the Economic and Development Director for the City of Yakima.

Cook also says Terrace Heights is growing at a fast rate. He suggests property owners look into the proposed annexation and even possibly incorporating the area into its own city over the next few years.