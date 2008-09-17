German Astronaut Visit Naches Schools

NACHES--Students at Naches schools got to meet German astronaut Reinhold Ewald. He visited four Naches schools to talk about space and astronomy.

Ewald hopes his visit inspires kids to take an interest in science and engineering. He wants future youth to have an experience like he did when he watched the first moon landing.

"We owe our children the same fascinating moments in front of the tv and reading books so that they can take an interest," Ewald said.



Ewald spent three weeks doing research on the MIR station in 1997. He visited Naches as part of the Association of Space Explorers youth outreach efforts.