White Pass Expansion is Approved and Waiting for Appeals

YAKIMA, Wa.-Federal judges recently approved the expansion of the White Pass ski area and denied appeals on all counts. The general manager says they're waiting 60 days to see if the decision will be appealed. If it's not, then they can go forward and begin plans for expansion.

The resort plans to build ski lifts, a day lodge, more ski trails and a parking lot on the 800-acre site. The general manager says there's not enough space near the intermediate and novice slopes.

Some White Pass residents were worried the expansion would destroy more back woods. The general manager says it could bring more money and tourism into the area.

"If Washingtonians those that live in the region have more varied opportunities within the region they'll probably spend more time here in the state than traveling out of state," said Kevin McCarthy, the General Manager for White Pass.

If the expansion passes the 60-day period, construction could be completed as early as 2010. The expansion will cost up to $6,000,000. 20 percent of the cost will go to hiring new employees.

The general manager says all existing slopes will continue to operate during construction.