First Day of FLW Bass Tournament 2008

RICHLAND, Wash.-- Near the stage at the Columbia Point Marina, all 400 anglers were weighing their fish of the day, on Wednesday.

KNDU talked to some of them on their first day on the water. Most of them were taking it easy, but staying focused on trying to get the big bass.

We didn't really see too many anglers in the Tri-Cities side of the Columbia River, because a large group of them headed out to the McNary Dam area.

These fishermen have been on the water since 6:30 a.m., and most of them were glad the weather was in their favor.

"We'll probably fish 15 areas, 20 areas, and we'll probably fish at least that many more in the next 3 hours, we got 3 hours and 18 minutes left to go, we'll probably hit 10 more spots here, before that time is up," said one fisherman from Lake Havasu, Arizona.