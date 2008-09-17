Benton County Leaders Ask For $6.3 Million From State's Transportation Budget

WEST RICHLAND, Wash.-- Some Benton County leaders are asking the State Transportation Department for $6.3 million.

The money is for a number projects that will give better freeway access to the cities of West Richland and Benton City. On Wednesday, county and city officials mapped out what the new Benton City interchange would look like.

They also want a West Richland interchange, with better access to the Red Mountain AVA.

"This is a regional transportation system both the Benton City interchange and the West Richland interchange , offering that to prospective businesses is very very attractive," said Dale Jackson, West Richland Mayor.

City officials say the new interchanges will also help speed up construction of the Lewis and Clark Ranch in West Richland. The county's request won't be answered until next April.