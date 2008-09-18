Lawmakers Don't Want New Alcoholic Energy Drink On The Market

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Twenty-five states, including Washington are asking beverage maker MillerCoors LLC to abandon plans for a new caffeine-infused alcoholic energy drink.

Connecticut Attorney General Richard Blumenthal says the Sparks Red drink is a "recipe for disaster" because adding caffeine to alcoholic beverages reduces drinkers' sense of intoxication.

Blumenthal and the other Attorneys General say young drinkers are especially vulnerable because of their limited judgment and risky behaviors in driving and other activities.

A MillerCoors spokesman didn't return messages seeking comment.

Last week the center for science in the public interest said it sued MillerCoors to stop the brewer from selling Sparks, saying it's going after teenagers with the drink.