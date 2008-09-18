Adult Smoking Rate In Washington Down In New Study From The State Health Department

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Fewer adults are smoking in Washington, but state health officials say the numbers among low income adults are not encouraging.

A recent survey found Washington's adult smoking rate has dropped about 25 percent since 2000.

About 16.5 percent of Washington adults smoked in 2007. That's below the national average of nearly 20 percent.

Most of the people who smoke in Washington are either low income or less educated.

The smoking rate for people with a low income is 32 percent. The rate for people with a high school diploma or less is 27 percent.

The state is targeting low income smokers by offering free help like nicotine patches and gum to people on Medicaid.

A new stop smoking hotline (1-800-QUIT-NOW) offers assistance to all residents of Washington, not just those on Medicaid.