U.S. Navy Corpsmen Receive Special Homecoming

KENNEWICK, Wash.--Alex and Katie Tabayoyon are married. They actually met a few years back in the Navy.

Together, they have more than 14 years of military experience.

This is service 'Operation Thank You' supporters wanted to honor.

Just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday (September 17th) night in the Red Robin parking lot in Kennewick, a football was autographed and cards were signed.

This was followed by a march with the American flag flying high to surprise the couple.

As Hospital Corpsmen, Katie and Alex are medical specialists.

They are trained to take care of the sick and wounded: A reality of combat Alex says can sometimes be overlooked.

"There have been a few times when bad stuff goes down and then you see five minutes of it in the news and you just kinda think everybody has kind of forgotten," mentions Navy hospital corpsman Alex Tabayoyon. I really appreciate, appreciate all this. We all appreciate stuff like this over there too."

Alex is headed back to Kunar Province of Afghanistan on Wednesday, September 24th.

His wife Katie returns to her base in San Diego, California.

Monday, September 22nd marks their one year wedding anniversary.