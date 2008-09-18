Student Patrol Officers are Keeping Classmates Safe

YAKIMA, Wash. -- You've probably seen them patrolling crosswalks on your way to or from work.

Yakima's 'School Safety Patrols' program is teaching students responsibility and keeping their peers safe.

Mrs. Gayle Stearns, the patrol supervisor at Nob Hill Elementary, says at the end of the school year she has about 60 taking part in the program.

"Parents have come back to me and said it's made a big difference in their childrens' attitude", says Stearns. "That's what it's all about".

Stearns says there is a small amount of risk to the patrol officers because they have to go into the middle of the road and stop traffic, but the students receive extensive training before they are allowed to patrol.