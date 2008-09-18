Seattle U Returns To Division I Basketball

SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle University is returning to Division One
in basketball this fall. Coach Joe Callero released the Redhawks'
schedule for the season and it includes 20 games against Division
One teams. Not at first, though. The Redhawks begin exhibition play
against Point Loma Nazarene on November seventh and The Evergreen
State College four days later on their home court. Their first game
against as Division One opponent is at Fresno State on November
25th. Seattle U's last game as a Division One team was in 1980.
