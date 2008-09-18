Seattle U Returns To Division I Basketball Posted: Thursday, September 18, 2008 11:10 AM EDT Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2008 11:10 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle University is returning to Division One

in basketball this fall. Coach Joe Callero released the Redhawks'

schedule for the season and it includes 20 games against Division

One teams. Not at first, though. The Redhawks begin exhibition play

against Point Loma Nazarene on November seventh and The Evergreen

State College four days later on their home court. Their first game

against as Division One opponent is at Fresno State on November

25th. Seattle U's last game as a Division One team was in 1980.



