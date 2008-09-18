Obama Mocks McCain's Call To Fire SEC Chairman Posted: Thursday, September 18, 2008 4:48 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2008 4:48 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

By TERENCE HUNT

AP White House Correspondent

ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) - Democratic presidential nominee Barack

Obama promised new ideas Thursday to calm America's financial

meltdown and help struggling families avoid mortgage foreclosure.

He says "this is not a time for fear and it's not a time for

panic."

Obama heaped criticism and sarcasm on John McCain, his

Republican rival, and mocked his call to fire the head of the

Securities and Exchange Commission.

Obama said Thursday: "In the next 47 days you can fire the

whole trickle-down, on-your-own, look-the-other way crowd in

Washington who has led us down this disastrous path. Don't just get

rid of one guy. Get rid of this administration. Get rid of this

bureaucracy."



