Obama Mocks McCain's Call To Fire SEC Chairman

ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) - Democratic presidential nominee Barack
Obama promised new ideas Thursday to calm America's financial
meltdown and help struggling families avoid mortgage foreclosure.
He says "this is not a time for fear and it's not a time for
panic."
Obama heaped criticism and sarcasm on John McCain, his
Republican rival, and mocked his call to fire the head of the
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Obama said Thursday: "In the next 47 days you can fire the
whole trickle-down, on-your-own, look-the-other way crowd in
Washington who has led us down this disastrous path. Don't just get
rid of one guy. Get rid of this administration. Get rid of this
bureaucracy."
