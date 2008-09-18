State Officials Want Voter Registration in VA Homes

Washington State Senator Patty Murray and Secretary of State Sam Reed are urging county elections officials to take action in getting veteran's registered to vote.



Across the nation, the Veteran's Administration has been telling workers they cannot assist military vets being treated in veterans' homes to register to vote. It's a controversial issue both Murray and Reed have been fighting for months.



Recently in our state the ban was lifted. If you are a county election official or a non-partisian group you can help sign-up veterans, but you need to act soon.



The deadline for registering is Oct. 4th. The VA in our state is allowing these groups to fill out forms to get access to VA homes.



"We are pushing for this because we are close enough to the election, it's a critical election, and we want to make sure all Americans are apart of it. It's certainly our veteran's that we don't want to feel like they have been left out of this process," said Murray.



There are about 670,00 veterans in our state. About 10 percent are in homes or need assistance. The VA office says voter registration could disrupt operations, but many legislatures disagree.



Again, apply at your local VA to help get veteran's registered before the Oct. 4th deadline.



