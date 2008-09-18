Yakima People Concerned About Speeding on Streets

YAKIMA--Some viewers are concerned about some four-way intersections with no traffic signs. There are two unmarked intersections on Seventh Street in Yakima. Drivers speed down Seventh, even though kids often play there. Yakima traffic engineers have been handing out signs to get people to slow down.

There is not much traffic in the morning on Seventh Street. One resident says that changes later in the day.

"During the evening, around six, cars go flying by like it [is] a freeway," Humberto Herrera said.

Yakima Traffic Engineer Joan Davenport said there was not enough traffic on Seventh to require signs. She thinks people just need to remember the basics they learned in driver's ed.

"If two cars are approaching an unmarked intersection, an uncontrolled intersection, the car on the left yields to the car on the right," Davenport said.

But that rule is not always followed.

"People usually don't yield or stop," said Manuel Rodriguez.

The city does not think signs will solve the problem.

"Stop signs are not used for speed control," Davenport said. "They're really a poor method of controlling speed."

The traffic department's neighborhood safety program might be better. They put up radar signs on different streets around town, and ask people to report when drivers are disregarding speed limits in their neighborhoods.



"We're looking for an overall approach that educates people and gives responsibility to drivers as well," Davenport said.

The watch hasn't hit Seventh Street. Rodriguez just hopes something gets done before it is too late.

"Why wait for someone to get hurt and then put up a sign."