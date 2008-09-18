An Inconvenient Junkyard Inspires a Special Blend of Wine

WAPATO, Wash-- When Yakima County Commissioners made the decision to allow a junkyard across the road from a winery, Piety Flats. The owners decided to make lemonade from lemons, well actually wine from grapes. A special blend called Junkyard Red.

"Even if people buy other wines just because it's fun they pick up a bottle or because the like the label," said Kristine Russi, co-owner Piety Flats.

The wine has been so popular the Russi's have had to order more. In the two weeks it's been available they've sold around 30 cases which is 360 bottles of wine. What started as a statement against the counties decision to allow a junkyard in the heart of wine country has now become profitable.

"I think we had a fun time mixing. A little bit of this, a little bit of that and finally after we had five sets of grapes together, we said let's go with it," said Kristine.

"Oh we're just having fun with our county commissioners who decided to put a junkyard cross the street from us," said Jim Russi, co-owner Piety Flats.

And while the Russi's are putting forward a positive attitude this junkyard is absurd to many. Piety Flats is located on Donald-Wapato road and is one of the first wineries tourist can hit when they take the drive through the lower valley.

Kristine starts every tasting with the story of junkyard red. "They just shake their head and they can't believe it," said Kristine.

And the other wineries see the humor in the junkyard blend. While Jim and Kristine look to the bright side of the road as well.

"They're jealous, they're all jealous they wish they had a junkyard next to them," said Jim.