Two Lanes Added Along SR 24 Near Hanford Gate

SUNNYSIDE, Wash.-- Some new lanes are helping relieve traffic congestion along SR 24.

Two passing lanes were recently added. It's a four and a half mile long stretch of road on both sides of the highway between SR241 and the Hanford Gate.

This is a $5.1 million project, that was laid out back in March of 2006, and it was finished ahead of schedule in late August. Staff at FLUOR Hanford say nearly 500 cars travel this road daily just to get to work.

Hanford commuters, boaters, and farmers will now have less traffic to look forward to, with safety in mind.

"This is one of many safety improvements that they have made in this stretch of the highway, our employees recognize this and it's worth the little bit of inconvenience, that they go through," said Dave Penfield, Traffic Engineer at FLUOR Hanford.

In the last five years there have been five serious accidents on this stretch of the road. Three of those were fatal.

State troopers want to remind drivers even though there's an extra lane , you still need to be cautious when passing big rigs and semis.