State Awards Yakima Money for Infrastructure Improvements

YAKIMA, Wash-- New state funding could put Yakima in the fast lane for some new improvements. Yakima will be getting help from the program Local Infrastructure Financing Tool.

The bulk of the funding will go towards land along I-82, improving it for mixed use development. Meeting Thursday to announce the LIFT funding the Yakima County Development Association shared their plans for using the money.

A large portion of the land scheduled for improvement is the former Boise Cascade Mill site and Plywood Factory. The city could receive up to $1 million a year. A chunk of this is slated for infrastructure improvements meaning freeway, roads, sidewalks and utilities.

"Now we're going from an uncertain timeline to a very fast tracked timeline where I think we will start seeing private development take hold within the next few years," said Dave McFadden, New Vision.

Starting in 2009 the first step, environmental permitting should occur and then utility construction. The city said this private development should generate over $400 million in economic activity. Not to mention a possible 4,000 jobs.