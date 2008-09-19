Two People Arrested For Computer Theft

KENNEWICK, Wash.--It all started around 4:30 p.m. Thursday (September 18th) afternoon at the Wal-Mart in Kennewick.

Two people, 23-year-old Amanda Rodriguez and a 16-year-old girl along with the teen's toddler, bought a computer valued at more than $700 dollars.

After paying, they took the item to their car and went back into the store.

Inside, they took another computer that matched the one they already bought and then left.

Police say the suspects then went to the Wal-Mart in Pasco and tried to commit the same crime.

However, loss prevention staff became suspicious and took their receipt.

"When they returned to the Kennewick store to attempt to return the item for a cash refund, they didn't have their receipt and loss prevention became aware and called police," says Kennewick police officer Keith Schwartz.

Both Rodriguez and the 16-year-old suspect were arrested by police in the parking lot as they tried to leave.

They are being charged with Felony theft.

Officers released the suspect's toddler over to the mother's friend.

Rodriguez was taken to the Benton County Jail.

The teen mother was brought to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center.