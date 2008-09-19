Young Professionals Rock The Vote in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.--A voter registration event designed to get people excited about voting took center stage in Richland Thursday (September 18th) night.

The first 'Rock The Vote' was held at Jackson's Sports Bar on Lee Boulevard.

It was organized by The Young Professionals of the Tri-Cities.

The chairwoman of young professionals says the event is about bringing the political world into an environment many can relate with.

"I think with people our age, we don't necessarily vote based on party lines, but more on position," says YPTC chairwoman Angie Mykel. So, this will give people our age an opportunity to really find out what the candidates are representing and what their positions are."

We spoke with Benton County Commissioner Leo Bowman and state representative Larry Haler.

Both admitted mixing politics with music has a very positive impact on young voters.