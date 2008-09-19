Study Ranks Washington 6th In Nation For State Government Technology Service

WASHINGTON - A recent study by the Digital States Survey ranked Washington State Government sixth in the nation when it comes to technology.

Leaders with the Department of Information Services said there were a number of reasons for the high rank, however one of the biggest was the creation of the enhanced drivers licenses.

The enhanced license works like a passport when getting to Canada and Mexico. Communication Director JoAnne Todd said a lot of technology went into making the change.

Todd said we are one of the most digitally advanced governments in the nation. She said, "It's a national recognition, the fact that we are a forward moving state in the area of technology shows we are using the tax payers resources."

Utah ranked number one on the list.

The top 10 states will be honored in Wisconsin next week.