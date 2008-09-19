Harmon Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter

KENNEWICK, Wash. - A Benton City man accused of beating a man to death pleads guilty to first degree manslaughter.

In a written statement, 26-year-old Jonathen Harmon says he was not acting in self defense when he entered the home of 60-year-old Jerry Collins and threw the first punch.



Doctors say the fight triggered a stroke that caused Collins to die a few days later.



Harmon was first charged with second degree murder but pled guilty to the lesser manslaughter charge to avoid harsher punishment.

Harmon should receive his sentence in the first week of October, just under a year since the fight.