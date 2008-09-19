New YVCC Library Ready for Students

YAKIMA, Wash. -- After more than a year of renovations, the new library inside YVCC's Raymond Hall is ready for students.

Administrators say the library now features a state of the art circulation desk, a literacy lab, and a new media center. The library was constructed with an environmentally friendly concept, using natural light and renewable resource materials.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Friday at 11 a.m. at Raymond Hall. Tours of the new library will be given following the ceremony.