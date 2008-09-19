McCain Says Fed Should Stop Government Bailouts Posted: Friday, September 19, 2008 11:33 AM EDT Updated: Friday, September 19, 2008 11:33 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

By BETH FOUHY

Associated Press Writer

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (AP) - John McCain says the Federal Reserve

needs to stop bailing out failed financial institutions.

Addressing a business group in Wisconsin, the Republican

presidential hopeful said the Fed should get back to what he called

"its core business of responsibly managing our money supply and

inflation."

The Fed engineered an $85 billion takeover of insurance giant

AIG this week, one of a series of failures of major financial

companies that have rocked Wall Street. The government seized

control of housing giants Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae earlier this

month.

The Arizona senator reiterated his call to fire S-E-C chairman

Chris Cox, saying there needed to be greater accountability in

Washington.



