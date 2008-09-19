Cougars Vs. Portland State Tomorrow

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State football team's game

against Portland State tomorrow in Pullman may be the Cougars' best

chance for a win in this rebuilding year.

Coach Paul Wulff says the Cougars aren't taking the Big Sky

Vikings lightly, although they've never beaten a Pac-10 team. WSU

has been outscored 150-33 in three losses this season and Wulff

says the team must improve.

Kevin Lopina (loh-PEEN'-uh) is making his second start as Cougar

quarterback. Wulff has made changes on the offensive line to give

him more time to throw.

