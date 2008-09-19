Cougars Vs. Portland State Tomorrow

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The Washington State football team's game
against Portland State tomorrow in Pullman may be the Cougars' best
chance for a win in this rebuilding year.
Coach Paul Wulff says the Cougars aren't taking the Big Sky
Vikings lightly, although they've never beaten a Pac-10 team. WSU
has been outscored 150-33 in three losses this season and Wulff
says the team must improve.
Kevin Lopina (loh-PEEN'-uh) is making his second start as Cougar
quarterback. Wulff has made changes on the offensive line to give
him more time to throw.
