Seahawks Injury Replacement Has Knee Surgery Posted: Friday, September 19, 2008 5:56 PM EDT Updated: Friday, September 19, 2008 5:56 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) - Seahawks coach Mike Holmgren expects that newly

signed receiver Koren Robinson will be able to play in Sunday's

game against St. Louis.

Holmgren says Robinson pushed himself in practice this week

after joining the team and ended up with a sore knee.

Holmgren also expects Keary (kerry) Colbert to play a good

portion of the game against the Rams. He was acquired this week in

a trade with Denver to help shore up the injured receiver corps.

The coach says the Seahawks can use the bye the following week

for all the injured players to heal.

Holmgren also told KIRO Radio he expects fans will have a little

something extra to say to former Seahawks kicker Josh Brown when he

returns for the first time with the Rams.

