Some Generic Drugs Have Severe Side Effects and Patients Aren't Aware

Next time your doctor gives you a prescription it may not be the same drug you buy at the pharmacy. It's becoming a growing trend in the medical industry.



Your doctor will prescribe you a brand name drug but at the pharmacy you actually purchase the generic version. Insurance companies, doctors and pharmacist's are all playing a role.



They give you the generic drug rather than the brand name because it's less expensive. In some cases you won't notice any different side effects, but one specialist says there are risks of permanent damage.

"Unless the patient has talked to their prescriber about it they are not going to know whether a generic would be good or not," said Gordon Bopp, Mental Health Specialist.

People who suffer from mental illnesses are more at risk of severe side effects from changing medications.



The best thing you can do is ask your pharmacist to call your doctor before you purchase the generic brand. Also make sure your insurance company carries the particular drug that your doctor wants to prescribe.