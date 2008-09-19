Musician May Buy Lyrics from Kamiakin Sophomore

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- A sophomore at Kamiakin High School wrote song lyrics that a southern California Musician is thinking of buying from her.

Sophomore Samantha Hutson has been writing since she was 11 or 12 years old. Hutson says she started writing to help her cope with her parents' divorce. Her dad's friend, musician Joe Walla, read some of Hutson's lyrics and thought they were great.

Hutson says, "I had my song lyrics with me and I was writing. I went up to him and I was like, 'You need to read these,' and I handed it to him. He read them and said I was really talented."

Joe Walla says, "I go, 'This is very good.' So I want to have her push and write more. Maybe somewhere along the line I can probably use a song or help her sell her songs."

Walla's not sure he'll buy the lyrics yet, but he really likes the song she wrote called "Rebel Girl."