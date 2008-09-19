Corn Shucking Contest at Sausage Festival in Richland

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- It was all ears today at the Sausage Fest in Richland. More than 100 5th and 6th graders raced to see who could shuck corn the fastest.

In five minutes, the 6th graders shucked 444 ears of corn, but the fifth graders shucked 457 to win.

Two 5th graders shared their secrets. Katie McDonald says, "I peeled off as many layers as I could, and then I didn't actually peel all of them off. I just took off a little stem." Gabriela Salinas says, "It was hard to take off the stem. What I did was held it and took it off, pulled it off by pulling it against the table."

The Sausage Fest at Christ the King continues Friday night until midnight, and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until midnight.