Politicians Targeting Youth Voters

KENNEWICK, Wash-- If this year's primary is any indication of things to come in November, youth turn out may be the highest it's been in decades.

That's why this year new outlets for youth voters have surfaced. Take last year's set of debates sponsored by CNN and Youtube for example. This opened the airway between politician and viewer.

Next was ABC News' partnership with the social networking site Facebook. Users of Facebook couldn't escape the latest political headlines.

And then there was Barack Obama's promise to announce his vice presidential pick via text messages. This was yet another outlet suited for younger generations.

As technology and politics continue to merge, the target is becoming clearer: the youth. Dino Rossi recently launched his own text messaging system that alerts you of the latest campaign headlines.

"I think it's just another way to communicate--the text message versus email or telephone or print and news media, which sometimes people forget to read the newspaper or don't have the opportunity to [watch] t.v. that night," says Glenn Bestebreur, a local co-finance chairperson for the Rossi campaign.

It is evident the goal of this year's election is to boost the number of youth voters.